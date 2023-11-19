Delhi Behind the scenes: HC’s healing touch during liquor policy case hearing

Ashish Srivastava Jaison Wilson Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

Chief secy Naresh Kumar likely to get an extension

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who is apparently not in the good books of the AAP-led city govt, is likely to get 6 months’ extension after his retirement which is scheduled at the end of the month. Kumar is at loggerheads with the Delhi govt for the last few months and it has even recommended his removal by levelling serious allegations against him. The officer, however, enjoys a good rapport and support from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and his extension will not surprise anyone even though the move may draw fresh criticism from the ruling dispensation in the city.

NDMC’s last minute clean-up act at Lodhi Garden

A few days back, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) organised a tour/visit of mediapersons at the newly-established Tulip Growth-Cum-Storage Chamber in Lodhi Garden. However, just before the visit, when the NDMC officials inspected the place to take stock of arrangements made for journalists, they were shocked to see that seating arrangements were not up to the mark as the benches inside the garden were untidy. The attendants were then instructed to clean the benches with old clothes and some chairs were also placed.

HC’s healing touch during liquor policy case hearing

The Delhi High Court, while dealing with the bail plea of a liquor scam accused on the grounds of his daughter’s suicidal tendency, said the court can understand the child’s reaction to an abnormal situation where her father is absent due to incarceration in jail. “The psychological injury that some children may suffer in many such cases needs healing. The courts should not fail in their duty to act as healers,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted. Though bail was denied by the court, it asked the jail authorities to allow the petitioner to interact with his daughter through video-conferencing.

AIIMS faces backlash for donation demand for event

AIIMS Delhi has demanded money from technical staff, resident doctors, and nursing officers to fund the Surgical Block Day celebrations which falls on December 6. The faculty members have been asked to contribute Rs 1,000 while other members have been told to pay Rs 100 for the gala. When approached, the administration said that the donation is voluntary and is promoted to “foster a sense of belongingness” among the workers towards the institute. However, many asked whether slogging day and night at the hospital was not enough for the administration to believe that they belonged there.

Contributed by Zaid Nayeemi, Jaison Wilson, Anup Verma, Ashish Srivastava

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Chief secy Naresh Kumar likely to get an extension Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who is apparently not in the good books of the AAP-led city govt, is likely to get 6 months’ extension after his retirement which is scheduled at the end of the month. Kumar is at loggerheads with the Delhi govt for the last few months and it has even recommended his removal by levelling serious allegations against him. The officer, however, enjoys a good rapport and support from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and his extension will not surprise anyone even though the move may draw fresh criticism from the ruling dispensation in the city. NDMC’s last minute clean-up act at Lodhi Gardengoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A few days back, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) organised a tour/visit of mediapersons at the newly-established Tulip Growth-Cum-Storage Chamber in Lodhi Garden. However, just before the visit, when the NDMC officials inspected the place to take stock of arrangements made for journalists, they were shocked to see that seating arrangements were not up to the mark as the benches inside the garden were untidy. The attendants were then instructed to clean the benches with old clothes and some chairs were also placed. HC’s healing touch during liquor policy case hearing The Delhi High Court, while dealing with the bail plea of a liquor scam accused on the grounds of his daughter’s suicidal tendency, said the court can understand the child’s reaction to an abnormal situation where her father is absent due to incarceration in jail. “The psychological injury that some children may suffer in many such cases needs healing. The courts should not fail in their duty to act as healers,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted. Though bail was denied by the court, it asked the jail authorities to allow the petitioner to interact with his daughter through video-conferencing. AIIMS faces backlash for donation demand for event AIIMS Delhi has demanded money from technical staff, resident doctors, and nursing officers to fund the Surgical Block Day celebrations which falls on December 6. The faculty members have been asked to contribute Rs 1,000 while other members have been told to pay Rs 100 for the gala. When approached, the administration said that the donation is voluntary and is promoted to “foster a sense of belongingness” among the workers towards the institute. However, many asked whether slogging day and night at the hospital was not enough for the administration to believe that they belonged there. Contributed by Zaid Nayeemi, Jaison Wilson, Anup Verma, Ashish Srivastava Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp