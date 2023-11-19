Delhi court pulls up cops for shoddy probe in two 2020 riots cases

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court has pulled up the Delhi Police for clubbing 39 complaints in two Delhi riots cases against three accused persons while noting that the case cannot be on the basis of “hearsay evidence”, while ordered separate investigations. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted that the Investigating Officer simply relied upon the hearsay evidence of the additional complainants and clubbed these complaints in this case.

The court said the conclusion of the investigation on the additional complaints is incomplete and they could not be clubbed for prosecution. in this FIR. “These additional complaints require a thorough investigation to reach a particular conclusion,” the ASJ said.

It was pointed out that there is no evidence on the record to even confirm the time and date of the incident at the respective places of the respective additional complainants.

“I also find that the witnesses of the prosecution for identification of accused did not say anything about witnessing the incidents in the additional complainants,” the order stated.

