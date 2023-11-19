L-G clears way for Barapullah Ph 3 project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The office of the L-G on Saturday said that the final hurdles in the way of Barapullah Phase- III project have been cleared as the L-G has given his approval for acquisition of the final pieces of required land for the project on which 20% work is yet to be completed.

While giving the nod for acquisition of two small parcels of land that paves the way for completion of the critical Barapullah Corridor Phase-III project, the L-G has asked the chief secretary to inquire into the “erred planning” and “assessment of land requirement” that essentially delayed the project by six years and caused cost escalation by Rs 362 crore.

The L-G directed for suspension of the engineers in-charge of the project right from the start of construction on the project, if still serving, and initiating suitable action against those who have retired. As per the report, the two land parcels measuring 1,169.093 sqm and 709.901 sqm respectively are located in village Nangli Razapur, in South East District.

The project was held up due to non-acquisition of these land parcels. The L-G’s office said that he had taken note of the fact that contrary to the claims made by the chief minister, the government will end up paying Rs 1326.37 crore for the Barapullah Project against the tender amount of Rs 964.00 crore.

L-G Saxena has noted that there was negligence on part of the officers in respect of planning, inspection and field survey of land for the project resulting in delays of more than 6 years, apart from cost overruns of hundreds of crores.

