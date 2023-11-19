Report on Delhi chief secretary sent to L-G

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the AAP-led Delhi government leveled fresh allegations against Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar, accusing him of being involved in a ‘hospital scam’, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday forwarded the report to the L-G. The CM, besides sending the report, also demanded immediate removal and suspension of the officer. Vigilance Minister Atishi on Friday submitted her supplementary report to the CM alleging that the CS used his position of influence to enable a “lucrative collaboration” between Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital and a private company in which his son was a partner.

The ILBS has denied allegations of any payment being made to any vendor in this regard. “The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by ILBS on 24.01.2023 for a period of six months for research work, which expired on July 23, 2023.

This MoU was a research collaboration with zero expenditure to ILBS,” it said. According to a detailed supplementary report submitted by Vigilance Minister Atishi, MetaMix, was allegedly awarded a contract to develop AI software for ILBS without a tender process.

The company, which was reportedly formed only eight months prior to the deal and is said to lack experience in creating AI software, is accused of making profits worth hundreds of crores from the project. In light of these allegations, Atishi called for the immediate removal of Kumar from his post and for disciplinary action against him. She also suggested the case be probed by the CBI.

