Delhi: 7 cars recovered as gang of thieves busted by police

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two people allegedly involved with the gang, a senior officer said on Sunday.The accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Khajan Singh alias Jassi, and Kamruddin alias Ushman, had allegedly stolen more than 15 vehicles in the Delhi-NCR area.

Sharing details, Special CP RS Yadav said while investigating the crimes of automobile thefts of high-end luxury cars and bikes, CCTV footage of the incidents were examined.“Alerted that two suspected vehicle thieves of a syndicate would come near Patparganj area to commit a theft, a team conducted a raid and nabbed the two accused Jaspreet Singh and Kamruddin,” Yadav added.

During interrogation it was revealed that the suspects initially conducted a recce of unguarded areas, service roads, where vehicles are parked without security. Later, they would steal the vehicles in the early hours of the morning.

“They break the side quarter glass of the window. Thereafter, they open the steering lock with a master key and with gadgets, the accused would prepare a new key by hacking into the software of the vehicle, changing the ignition programming and flee with the stolen car,” the senior officer said.After theft, the vehicles would be stashed in parking lots in areas adjoining the city borders and then sold in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Guwahati etc.

