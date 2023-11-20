Delhi CM approves move to allow 83 more shops to operate round-the-clock

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday gave green light to an additional 83 shops and commercial businesses in the city to operate around the clock. Upon receiving the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) approval, these establishments will be permitted to remain open 24 hours a day. The move is anticipated to stimulate Delhi’s nighttime economy and generate employment opportunities.

With the approval, the total number of shops and commercial establishments operating round the clock in the city has gone up to 635, the statement issued by the city government said, adding that from 1954 to 2022, only 269 shops and establishments were allowed to run 24 hours.

“This decision by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is significant as it will boost the city’s nighttime economy and create new job opportunities. The extended operating hours will allow residents and tourists to access a wider range of goods and services, while businesses will benefit from increased customer traffic. Additionally, the move is expected to attract new investments to the city,” according to the statement.

The shop owners must comply with the provisions and regulations outlined in the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act of 1954, it said. The government will monitor these shops to ensure compliance with the regulations and take action against violations. The operation of these commercial establishments for 24 hours will not only boost the economy, but also create new job opportunities, the statement said.

The government said about 122 individuals expressed their interest with the city labour department to run shops for 24 hours. “The department examined the applications, finding deficiencies in 29 application forms. All necessary documents were found to be correct and in accordance with the regulations of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act for the remaining 83 applications, leading to their approval,” it added.

