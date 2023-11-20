Dreaded criminal who jumped parole held from Jabalpur

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A wanted criminal, Vijay Singh alias Vijay Pahalwan, was nabbed by Delhi police from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh five years after he went absconding while on parole.

According to a police official, Singh, 52 years of age, is a dreaded criminal allegedly involved in more than two dozen cases in Delhi, including a murder, and is also an accused in several criminal cases that have been registered in Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said a team of the Crime Branch was tasked to nab the proclaimed offenders who are absconding in heinous cases.“Information from police as well as judicial records was gathered. The complete criminal records of accused maintained in numerous police files, SCRB records and concerned trial courts was analyzed and from the analysis of the wide record, it was found that a proclaimed offender in a murder case is hiding in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh,” the official said.

After tracing his specific location, a special team was formed and dispatched to Jabalpur from where Vijay Singh alias Vijay Pahalwan alias Vikram Singh was apprehended.During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that after getting parole of two days in April, 2018, he jumped the parole and changed his identity as Vikram Singh and started working with his guru Daadu Chokle at his pehalwani akhaada in Kohlapur, Maharashtra. There he met with one lady and after 2 years, he accompanied her to Raipur, Chhattisgarh where they started a property business.

“There, he came into contact with his friends, one of whom asked him to start a property business in Jabalpur. So, after absconding from law for 2 years at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, he again changed his hideout and shifted his business to Jabalpur,” the senior officer said.For the last year, the accused Vijay Singh was allegedly running his property business in Jabalpur. He used to buy land, villas and farms and sell the same at higher prices earning huge profits, police claimed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A wanted criminal, Vijay Singh alias Vijay Pahalwan, was nabbed by Delhi police from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh five years after he went absconding while on parole. According to a police official, Singh, 52 years of age, is a dreaded criminal allegedly involved in more than two dozen cases in Delhi, including a murder, and is also an accused in several criminal cases that have been registered in Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said a team of the Crime Branch was tasked to nab the proclaimed offenders who are absconding in heinous cases.“Information from police as well as judicial records was gathered. The complete criminal records of accused maintained in numerous police files, SCRB records and concerned trial courts was analyzed and from the analysis of the wide record, it was found that a proclaimed offender in a murder case is hiding in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh,” the official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After tracing his specific location, a special team was formed and dispatched to Jabalpur from where Vijay Singh alias Vijay Pahalwan alias Vikram Singh was apprehended.During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that after getting parole of two days in April, 2018, he jumped the parole and changed his identity as Vikram Singh and started working with his guru Daadu Chokle at his pehalwani akhaada in Kohlapur, Maharashtra. There he met with one lady and after 2 years, he accompanied her to Raipur, Chhattisgarh where they started a property business. “There, he came into contact with his friends, one of whom asked him to start a property business in Jabalpur. So, after absconding from law for 2 years at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, he again changed his hideout and shifted his business to Jabalpur,” the senior officer said.For the last year, the accused Vijay Singh was allegedly running his property business in Jabalpur. He used to buy land, villas and farms and sell the same at higher prices earning huge profits, police claimed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp