Giving wings to cricketing dreams of the underprivileged

NEW DELHI: “I am working as a guard in a MCD-run school for five years, like my father. I earn Rs 15,000 a month to support my family. I have never had such a big platform to show my talent to the world,” says Pankaj Koli (27), who is representing Shahdara Avengers as an all-rounder in East Delhi Premier League (EDPL) Season-2.

Pankaj is not the only one who has got such an opportunity. There are many others like him whose dream to pursue cricket at a big platform like EDPL has been fulfilled. Amarjeet Yadav (27) who lost his father a few years back and also played the first season of EDPL with Vishwas Nagar Devil, said that it was difficult to get selected in the trials.

“Over 400 candidates turned up but I was fortunate to get selected in the top 30. Now, my aim is to work hard during practice matches and get selected in playing eleven,” said Yadav, who will be representing Okhla Tigers this season.

“I am working as a gig-worker with Big Basket,” says Sanjay Sudarshan (22) who is representing Patparganj Panthers. Sanjay has been taking out time from his job to participate in the practice matches being conducted since November 18 to select the playing eleven members of the team.

A few ex-Ranji players will also be playing in the league which has added competition for the other players. “It is good to have players who have played Ranji too. This will provide us the opportunity to share the dressing room with experienced players and help us in honing our skills and mindset towards the game,” says Sandeep Kumar (28), playing for Trilokpuri Stars this season.

“We have been provided with world-class facilities and our coaches are working hard with us. We have been given ample time to practice for the main tournament which will start from November 25,” says Mehul Chaudhry, a player from Laxmi Nagar Warriors.

Appreciating the work of Gautam Gambhir for cricket, Arun Singh, a National Academy Level - 1 coach, said, “I request him to provide an academy to these young talented players. I hope that many talented players from this league will play for the country in the upcoming years”.

“The idea behind EDPL is inspired by the Fit India movement, and Sansad Khel Paratiyogita of PM Narendra Modi to give international level cricketing experience to the young talent from East Delhi. Its aim is to give good cricketing experience to the people of our area,” said Gautam Gambhir.

The league matches will be played among 10 teams namely Vishwas Nagar Devils, Shahdara Avengers, Laxmi Nagar Warriors, Krishna Nagar Royals, Gandhi Nagar Gladiators, Patparganj Panthers, Okhla Tigers, Jangpura Lions, Trilokpuri Stars and Kondli Kings.

The tournament will kick-off from November 25 and the final will be played on December 9 at Yamuna Sports Complex. In the last season the prize money was Rs 50 lakh. This year, it has increased to Rs 1 crore.

