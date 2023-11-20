Home Cities Delhi

Most curbs remain in force in Delhi even as air improves

The linear projects such as Raj Marg, roads, flyovers, foot-over bridges and other similar projects that were stopped under GRAP 4, have been granted permission to resume work.

Published: 20th November 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile anti-smog guns spray water to curb air pollution in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4 on Saturday, the Delhi government clarified on Sunday that restrictions of GRAP-1, GRAP -2 and GRAP -3 will remain in force and ban on operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles too will continue.

The ban has been revoked only on trucks or vehicles that are above BS 4. Besides, the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will remain in force. All medium and heavy goods vehicles, not engaged in essential services, were banned in the capital under Stage IV of GRAP, according to the latest CAQM order.

The linear projects such as Raj Marg, roads, flyovers, foot-over bridges and other similar projects that were stopped under GRAP 4, have been granted permission to resume work. Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged people to be careful and follow the rules.

“There has been constant improvement in pollution levels over the last two days, but we still need to be cautious,” he said, adding that the government will consider withdrawing the restrictions if there is further improvement in pollution levels.

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur found that vehicular emissions accounted for about 45 per cent of the capital’s air pollution on Friday. This reduced to 33 per cent on Saturday.

