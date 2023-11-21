A 23-year-old man hurt after being shot at near Delhi's Jama Masjid by two men
Published: 21st November 2023 07:23 AM | Last Updated: 21st November 2023 07:23 AM
NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was injured after two men fired shots at him and hit him with a pistol butt in central Delhi’s Jama Masjid area, police said on Monday.
According to police, on Monday at around 2.30 a.m, Asad and his friend were stopped and abused by two people. “When he objected, the accused first argued and suddenly one fired a bullet. The accused also hit the complainant with a pistol butt causing injuries on his head,” said a police official.
The victim was taken to the LNJP Hospital and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act have been registered by the police.and began probing the matter.
“From the initial investigation, it has been found that the victim and the accused are known to each other and have certain past disputes,” the police official said.