Delhi could face severe water crisis as funds not released to DJB: Atishi

Published: 21st November 2023 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday said there could be a severe water crisis in the national capital since funds have not been released to the DJB.

She requested LG V K Saxena to intervene in the matter.

The minister alleged that despite written directions from her, who also holds the finance portfolio, funds were not released to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

"There could be a severe water crisis in the national capital. There are no funds to carry out routine work and paying salaries. The contractors have refused to carry out work. This could lead to a severe water crisis in Delhi, overflowing sewers and dirty water," she said.

She also claimed that funds were not released by the Finance Department on the directions of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary's office or the Finance Department.

