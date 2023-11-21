Home Cities Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till December 11

Hearing the matter at length, the court noted that several documents are yet to be filed by the Enforcement Directorate for the accused persons.

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday extended till December 11 the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, the court expressed displeasure with the lawyers for failing to complete Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) compliance as soon as possible so that the trial could start on the matter.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy, and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

However, the court also issued notice to the ED and fixed the hearing of the arguments for November 24 on the interim bail plea of Benoy Babu.

Binoy worked as a general manager with a liquor company and was arrested by the ED in November last year.

Manish Sisodia Delhi Excise Policy Delhi Liquor Scam

