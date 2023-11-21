ED case: SC directs Senthil Balaji to submit latest medical reports

Home Cities Delhi

Published: 21st November 2023

By Jaison Wilson
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, to submit his latest medical reports for the perusal of his appeal on medical grounds. The development came while the bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing Balaji’s appeal challenging an order of the Madras High Court which refused to grant him bail on October 19.

Dismissing his bail application, Justice G Jayachandran of the High Court had said the court cannot grant bail on medical grounds given his present health conditions, saying he will influence witnesses if he gets the bail. The apex court was apprised by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing the minister, that his client has multiple health issues and he has undergone a bypass surgery recently.

The counsel also pointed out the possibility of a stroke if not getting proper treatment citing the MRI reports of Balaji. On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the central agency argued that the accused person was having old chronic problems. Accordingly, Rohtagi was asked to furnish the medical reports in the next hearing while posting it for November 28.

Before the high court, Balaji had sought the bail purely on medical grounds citing post-surgery difficulties and the lack of facilities at the hospital in Puzhal Central Prison. Senthil Balaji was moving High Court with the bail plea after the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai- the special court for PMLA cases- rejected his bail petitions twice.

