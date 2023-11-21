Four pedestrians hurt as speeding BMW rams into parked car at Masjid Moth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as four people, all pedestrians, were injured after a speeding BMW car crashed into a vehicle parked by the road, a police official said on Monday.

The injured, identified as Yashwant Nalwade (58), Devraj Madhukar Gargate (50), Manohar (62) and Nitin Kolhapuri, were rushed to the AIIMS hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the CR Park police station regarding an accident at Masjid Moth. When the police reached the scene, two vehicles, a BMW SUV and a Suzuki Ciaz, were seen in a state of wreckage.

“The BMW vehicle, which was being driven by a woman, hit a car, the Ciaz, parked on the side of the road. No one was inside the Ciaz. The impact of collision was so intense that the Ciaz further hit four pedestrian passersby,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The officer informed that all the four people were taking a walk on the road after having dinner. “They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma hospital for treatment. Medicolegal cases of all the injured people were prepared,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code and the driver of the offending vehicle was called for questioning. No arrests have been made in the case so far, the DCP said.

The DCP stated that the driver of the offending vehicle was not found under the influence of liquor or other illicit substances at the time of the accident. “No, the driver was not found under liquor influence as per her medical report,” the senior officer said.

