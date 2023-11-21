Japan’s Fukuoka extends friendship agreement with Delhi for three years

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Monday, a 35-member delegation from Japan’s Fukuoka Prefectural Government, led by Vice Governor Akie Omagari, met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the agreement between the Delhi government and the Fukuoka Prefectural Government. The agreement, which was first signed on March 5, 2007, was extended until March 31, 2026.

Greeting the delegation, CM Kejriwal said, “I stand before you representing the extraordinary bond between Delhi and Fukuoka as sister cities, a connection deeply woven with the threads of developed and shared cooperation since 2007. Delhi and Fukuoka have had a Friendship Agreement since March 5, 2007, and I am extremely delighted that the same is now being extended for a further period of 3 years till 31 March 2026.”

The collaboration between the Fukuoka Prefectural Government and the Delhi Government has focused on various areas of mutual cooperation, primarily encompassing environment, culture, tourism, heritage, education, and youth exchange.

Over the past 15 years, both cities have engaged in various activities in art and cultural exchanges, environmental technology, and student/youth exchange programs.

The agreement also aims to explore possibilities in the areas of environment-related major issues. Consequently, there’s a possibility of involvement not only with school students but also with cultural groups as a result of this agreement.

Omagari said, “In 2018, in the MoU, culture, tourism, and cultural heritage prevention have also been added. Therefore, there have been expert visits from both sides and we have been sharing knowledge. In this year’s December, I’m delighted that there is a visit of Delhi government art and culture delegates and we’re looking forward to it. Also in the field of environment, so far 24 experts have visited from Fukuoka and they have also gone through a training program for decarbonisation and the improvement of the

environment. If we can do something together that’ll be very much delightful for us.”

