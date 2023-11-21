Home Cities Delhi

Japan’s Fukuoka extends friendship agreement with Delhi for three years

Over the past 15 years, both cities have engaged in various activities in art and cultural exchanges, environmental technology, and student/youth exchange programs.

Published: 21st November 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Twitter)

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Monday, a 35-member delegation from Japan’s Fukuoka Prefectural Government, led by Vice Governor Akie Omagari, met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the agreement between the Delhi government and the Fukuoka Prefectural Government. The agreement, which was first signed on March 5, 2007, was extended until March 31, 2026.

Greeting the delegation, CM Kejriwal said, “I stand before you representing the extraordinary bond between Delhi and Fukuoka as sister cities, a connection deeply woven with the threads of developed and shared cooperation since 2007. Delhi and Fukuoka have had a Friendship Agreement since March 5, 2007, and I am extremely delighted that the same is now being extended for a further period of 3 years till 31 March 2026.”

The collaboration between the Fukuoka Prefectural Government and the Delhi Government has focused on various areas of mutual cooperation, primarily encompassing environment, culture, tourism, heritage, education, and youth exchange.

Over the past 15 years, both cities have engaged in various activities in art and cultural exchanges, environmental technology, and student/youth exchange programs.

The agreement also aims to explore possibilities in the areas of environment-related major issues. Consequently, there’s a possibility of involvement not only with school students but also with cultural groups as a result of this agreement.

Omagari said, “In 2018, in the MoU, culture, tourism, and cultural heritage prevention have also been added. Therefore, there have been expert visits from both sides and we have been sharing knowledge. In this year’s December, I’m delighted that there is a visit of Delhi government art and culture delegates and we’re looking forward to it. Also in the field of environment, so far 24 experts have visited from Fukuoka and they have also gone through a training program for decarbonisation and the improvement of the 
environment. If we can do something together that’ll be very much delightful for us.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fukuoka Arvind Kejriwal Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp