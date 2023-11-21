Kejriwal, Atishi join devotees to offer Chhath Puja prayers

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers in his New Delhi constituency and also participated in various programmes organized for the festival in Lakshmibai Nagar, East Kidwai Nagar and Kali Bari.The CM also met the devotees and extended his best wishes on the eve of the festival. Apart from CM, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and MLA from Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency Somnath Bharti participated in the Chhath Puja celebrations in his constituency Malviya Nagar Assembly. AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak also participated in Chhath Puja festivities at his constituency, Rajinder Nagar, and met the devotees. Education Minister of Delhi and Kalkaji Nagar MLA Atishi participated in Chhath festival in her constituency and wished for the progress of Kalkaji and Delhi. Chhatt puja began on November 17. POLITICAL SLUGFEST BETWEEN AAP AND BJP Flagging polluted Yamuna river, the BJP alleged that AAP has failed to clean the river and make arrangements The BJP alleged that AAP was neglecting migrants from Purvanchal as the party has not made the adequate preparations. AAP claimed that it has put all its strength to clear the toxic froth floating on the surface of the river while MCD has built ghats in various wards and released a sum of ` 40,000 to each ward for lighting arrangements.