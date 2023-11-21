MCD to raise minimum wages of employees

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to increase the minimum monthly wages of its employees, according to the mayor’s office. The proposal will be tabled for approval in the next MCD House meeting.

As per the information, monthly minimum wages for skilled workers of the civic body will be increased to Rs 20,903 from Rs 20,375. Similarly, the wages for semi-skilled workers will rise to Rs 18,993 from Rs 18,499. For unskilled workers, the wages will be increased to Rs 17,234 from Rs 16,792.

According to an MCD official, the dearness allowance will be paid to all MCD workers starting April 1. The accumulated DA for civic employees will be released after it is approved by the House.

As per the agenda of the MCD House meeting, the minimum wages for clerical and supervisory staff will also be increased in all scheduled employment. According to the proposal, the minimum salary for non-matriculate employees will be raised to Rs 18,993, and dearness allowance for the employees will be Rs 494 per month.

Similarly, the minimum salary for matriculate but non-graduates will increase to Rs 20,902, and the dearness allowance will be Rs 546 per month. For graduates and above, the minimum salary will be hiked to Rs 22,744 and the dearness allowance will be Rs 598 per month.

