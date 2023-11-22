Authorities should ensure projects are executed, maintained: President of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

In an interaction with Zaid Nayeemi, the president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, Sanjay Bhargava outlined the problems and the issues faced by the Chandni Chowk market. Excerpts:

What are the issues the market is facing?

Law and order issues in the market, illegal parking, constructions and encroachments, traffic in pedestrian lanes between 9AM to 9PM, rampant illegal loading and unloading throughout the day; these among others are the prominent issues of the market. Crimes like pickpocketing, snatching, eve-teasing are also there.

Cleanliness and lack of ladies’ toilets in the market is a crucial issue. How do you see this?

The number of toilets for women needs to be increased in the market. The companies which are looking after the cleanliness of the market are unable to do it properly due to scarcity of water. Also, they are on an extended contract, so they are unsure if they will be here tomorrow. So, they are not focusing on cleanliness.

How grave is the issue of illegal parking in the area?

Illegal parking of vehicles you will find at Netaji Subhash Marg, HC Sen Road and near Town Hall area. There must be around 800-1000 cars illegally parked on the roads.

What are the issues that need immediate solution?

The beautification works in the market need maintenance, booms barriers should be made operative and illegal street hawkers and vagabonds should be removed.

Any appeal to the higher authorities?

Authorities should do their job in the market as per the plans. Now, MCD and PWD are also under Delhi government, so they should ensure that projects are executed and maintained.

