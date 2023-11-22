Bamnoli land: HC reserves order on defamation plea by chief secretary

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, reserved its order on a defamation plea by Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar seeking directions for the removal of an allegedly defamatory article published by news portal, The Wire, alleging complicity of his son Karan Chauhan in a case pertaining to enhanced valuation of land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project.

Justice Sachin Datta said the high court would pass an order on the interim application.On Monday, before a bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, Kumar, represented by senior advocates Maninder Singh and Rajshekhar Rao, in his plea contended that the article had a cascading effect on social media and that the entire reporting was contrary to the record.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had asked vigilance minister Atishi to conduct an inquiry into a complaint following the report alleging that the chief secretary’s son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for a piece of land acquired for the road project.

The compensation for the 19-acre land at Bamnoli, acquired by the NHAI, was raised from Rs 41 crore to Rs 353 crore in May this year by then-district magistrate (southwest) Hemant Kumar. Hemant Kumar was later suspended by the MHA in connection with the matter.

The report also alleged that an MoU was signed between ILBS and the company of chief secretary’s son in January, which provided “huge scope for profiteering to the company by providing it joint intellectual property rights for any intellectual property developed in the project and 50% share of profits to both parties for any future commercialisation of work.”

The deal allegedly led to undue benefits to one of the landowners, who is said to be linked to the business associate of the Chief Secretary’s son.The Chief Minister has asked the vigilance minister to conduct a probe into the matter and prepare a report.

L-G sees ‘prejudice’, AAP says ‘favouritism’

The report alleged that the compensation for a 19-acre land at Bamnoli, acquired by the NHAI, was raised from Rs 41 cr to Rs 353 cr. However, the report was rejected by L-G Saxena, saying the report by is “prejudiced” and “devoid of merit”. Meanwhile, AAP hit out at the L-G claiming that he was protecting its “favourite officers”.

