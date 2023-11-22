Home Cities Delhi

Delhi minister Atishi blames principal finance secretary for stopping funds to Jal Board, warns water crisis ahead

Water minister says finance dept is withholding funds from DJB at the behest of chief secretary

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the midst of a standoff with Delhi government officials, Water Minister Atishi has issued a stark warning about an impending water crisis in the national capital.

The minister alleged that the finance department, in defiance of multiple written orders, was withholding funds from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), prompting a request for immediate intervention from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

According to Atishi’s letter to the L-G,  Principal Finance Secretary Ashish C Verma has ceased all funds to the DJB since August, acting on the Chief Secretary’s advice. This disruption in financial support has led to a series of issues, including salary disruption, suspension of routine work, and refusal by contractors to continue their services. She fears these circumstances may result in a severe water crisis, contamination of water sources, and sewage overflow, posing a significant threat of epidemics.

Atishi accused Ashish C. Verma of malicious intent, claiming unprecedented objections and delays in routine disbursements of Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Loans to the DJB. The unavailability of funds has left the DJB unable to meet demands or make payments to contractors for completed work, further exacerbating the situation.

Atishi highlighted the alarming pattern of obstruction by Ashish C Verma, citing past complaints about insubordinate behavior and an unwillingness to follow instructions. She contended that this delay in releasing routine Grant-in-Aid will have far-reaching consequences.The minister revealed that officers are living in fear, having allegedly been threatened with vigilance inquiries and suspension by the Chief Secretary if they cooperate with the elected government.

Recommendations

Suspension of and disciplinary action against Ashish C. Verma be initiated for stopping the release of the second instalment of the GIA and Loan to Delhi Jal Board
For critical utilities such as  water and sewer works, regular funds cannot be stopped under any circumstances
If there is indeed evidence of past irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Jal Board, then action should be taken against all such errant officers

Highlights

In 2023-24, a Budget Estimate (Plan) of Rs 4839.50 crores was approved as GIA to the DJB, and the first instalment of Rs 1598 crores was released in May 2023
In August 2023, DJB requested for release of the second instalment of the GIA, of which the amount pending as of 31.10.2023 is Rs 910 crores
The second instalment, i.e. 50% of the approved Budget Estimate was due in October 2023
The Finance Department asked for additional data to be provided i.e. work-wise details concerning funding utilization received for first and second instalment
On 17 October, the Delhi Jal Board sent the data asked for in the Finance Department's query
On 2 Nov, the Planning Department asked DJB to submit head-wise expenditure details
The Minister-in-charge called for a meeting to discuss the release of the second instalment of GIA to Delhi Jal Board. However, Finance Secretary Ashish C Verma refused to attend the meeting
On 16 Oct, the Planning dept raised a new query for the fourth time and stalled release of this installment of the grant in aid of the DJB

