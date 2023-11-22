Gopal Rai: Delhi air quality may improve in coming days, but advises against lowering guard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that he expects an improvement in air quality in the coming days in the city.“An improvement can be seen in the pollution level in Delhi. Further improvement is expected in the coming days. As per the predictions of the weather department, the AQI is not expected to worsen. However, people need to be alert,” he said.

“The Punjab government has controlled stubble burning by more than 50% as compared to last year,” Rai added. He said that a six-member special task force was formed for proper implementation and monitoring of GRAP rules.

“The task force includes the special commissioner of Transport, DCP (HQ) Traffic Police, Deputy Commissioner, chief engineers of MCD and PWD. Their work will be to coordinate with departments concerned and give the implementation report to the government,” he said. Meanwhile, the AQI recorded on Tuesday was 323, as per the System of Air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR-India).

According to the central pollution control board at 7:41 am, the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315, and in New Moti Bagh at 370.Last Saturday, the CAQM revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP IV permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.

Stringent restrictions removed

The Centre on Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi in view of a drop in pollution levels due to favourable wind speed and direction. The relative humidity was recorded at 91 per cent at 8:30 am.

