National Green Tribunal to Delhi govt on worsening air quality: Take steps to check health hazards

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the Delhi government’s action plan to improve the worsening air quality failed to provide any “concrete proposals” while asking authorities to take “best possible measures” to reduce pollution considering the serious health hazards faced by people, especially asthmatic patients, elderly persons and pregnant women.

“It is difficult to accept the stand of different authorities that they are taking all possible measures to control air pollution and improve the quality,” the NGT chaired over by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava said while pointing out the AQI shows otherwise. Also, the green court sought an action taken report within one week while considering the news report highlighting serious health hazards been faced by the residents.

“As per the said report especially asthmatic patient, elderly persons, pregnant women are facing complication and health risk. Considering this human health aspect the authorities are expected to take best possible measure so that air quality in the city improves,” it said in the order. The NGT will hear the matter again on November 29.

