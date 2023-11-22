Home Cities Delhi

National Green Tribunal to Delhi govt on worsening air quality: Take steps to check health hazards

As per the said report especially asthmatic patient, elderly persons, pregnant women are facing complication and health risk.

Published: 22nd November 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal. Image used for representational purpose

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the Delhi government’s action plan to improve the worsening air quality failed to provide any “concrete proposals” while asking authorities to take “best possible measures” to reduce pollution considering the serious health hazards faced by people, especially asthmatic patients, elderly persons and pregnant women.

“It is difficult to accept the stand of different authorities that they are taking all possible measures to control air pollution and improve the quality,” the NGT chaired over by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava said while pointing out the AQI shows otherwise. Also, the green court sought an action taken report within one week while considering the news report  highlighting serious health hazards been faced by the residents.

“As per the said report especially asthmatic patient, elderly persons, pregnant women are facing complication and health risk. Considering this human health aspect the authorities are expected to take best possible measure so that air quality in the city improves,” it said in the order. The NGT will hear the matter again on November 29.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Delhi AQI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp