Sacrilege of the Sikh shrine: BJP Sikh Cell protests outside Pakistan High Commission

Ojasvi Gupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP Sikh Cell protested at the Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday against the sacrilege of the Sikh shrine Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

The protesters demanded that the management of the gurudwara be handed back to the Sikh community which is being run by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to prevent such sacrilege from happening in the future.

The protests broke out two days after BJP leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Kartarpur Gurdwara administration of desecrating the shrine by organising an alcohol party inside the gurudwara premises on November 18. Videos surfaced on the internet showing the alleged party organised by Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi, CEO of Project Management Unit, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Sirsa earlier posted on X asking the Pakistan government for rapid action against the offenders for the act of disrespect. He said, “I have written to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar making him aware of the feelings of the Sikh Sangat and demand that the management of Gurdwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib be immediately handed back to the rightful owners.”

They protested using banners reading, ‘We won’t accept the disrespect of Kartarpur Sahib.’Barricades were crossed as the infuriated crowd progressed towards the Pakistan High Commission in great numbers making it difficult for the police to take control.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP Sikh Cell protested at the Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday against the sacrilege of the Sikh shrine Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The protesters demanded that the management of the gurudwara be handed back to the Sikh community which is being run by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to prevent such sacrilege from happening in the future. The protests broke out two days after BJP leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Kartarpur Gurdwara administration of desecrating the shrine by organising an alcohol party inside the gurudwara premises on November 18. Videos surfaced on the internet showing the alleged party organised by Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi, CEO of Project Management Unit, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sirsa earlier posted on X asking the Pakistan government for rapid action against the offenders for the act of disrespect. He said, “I have written to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar making him aware of the feelings of the Sikh Sangat and demand that the management of Gurdwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib be immediately handed back to the rightful owners.” They protested using banners reading, ‘We won’t accept the disrespect of Kartarpur Sahib.’Barricades were crossed as the infuriated crowd progressed towards the Pakistan High Commission in great numbers making it difficult for the police to take control. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp