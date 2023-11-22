Home Cities Delhi

Spouse having earning capacity but sits idle shouldn't saddle other for expenses: Delhi HC

The bench was dealing with an appeal by a man who was seeking to reduce the monthly maintenance to his estranged wife.

Published: 22nd November 2023

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has observed that a spouse who has a reasonable capacity for earning but chooses to remain unemployed and idle without any sufficient explanation or sincere efforts to gain employment should not be permitted to saddle the other partner with the one-sided responsibility of meeting out the expenses by providing maintenance.

The observation came while a bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was dealing with an appeal by a man who was seeking to reduce the monthly maintenance to his estranged wife.

The appellant contended that he was directed to pay a sum of  Rs 21,000 per month as maintenance in the proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDA), which has been enhanced to 30,000 in the proceedings under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) without any change in circumstances.

The court said that the woman claimed to have no independent source of income but had a reasonable educational background being a graduate of Delhi University.

"The spouse having a reasonable capacity of earning but who chooses to remain unemployed and idle without any sufficient explanation or indicating sincere efforts to gain employment should not be permitted to saddle the other party with one-sided responsibility of meeting out the expenses,” the order stated.

The bench said the maintenance does not have to be provided with mathematical precision but to give relief to the spouse who is unable to maintain and support during the pendency of proceedings and to ensure that the party should not suffer due to paucity of source of income.

It said the provision for maintenance under the HMA is gender neutral and sections 24 and 25 of the Act provide for the rights, liabilities, and obligations arising from marriage between the parties.

The man claimed that the woman was working in a hospital here and was earning Rs 25,000 monthly while the woman, however, said she was merely working as a social worker and was not drawing any salary from the hospital.

The couple got married in 2018 but the woman returned to her parental home in July 2020 owing to differences between them.

Delhi High Court

