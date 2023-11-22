Task for parents: Schools in Delhi begin nursery admission process

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The registration process for admissions to Nursery, Kindergarten (KG) and Class I, under the general category, in private schools in the city is set to commence this week for the 2024-25 session. The last date of application will be December 15.

As per the admission criteria released on Monday by 366 out of 1731 schools on the Directorate of Education website, ‘neighbourhood’ (domicile) will be the major factor for admissions comprising maximum points; lesser the distance between school and residence, more score one will get. Distance will be calculated by Google Maps, linked to form.

As per the schedule released by the education department, maximum schools will conduct the registration online and the first list will be out on January 12, 2024. Admissions for 25% of seats in all private schools under the economically weaker section will be centralised and conducted online by the Directorate of Education.

The admission, like previous years, will be conducted through the point system, under marks will be allotted for fulfilling each eligibility criteria. These criteria, however, may differ for each school.

Two other criteria in most schools will be siblings and alumni. Some schools have also assigned points for firstborn, girl child and single parent. Despite NEP guidelines, there is no change in age limits for admission in the three levels; 3 - 4 years for nursery, 4 - 5 years for KG, and 5 - 6 years for Class I.

Parents take note

List of applicants to be released by December 29

Allotted points will be uploaded by January 5, 2024

Issues to be addressed between January 13-22

Admission process will end on March 8

