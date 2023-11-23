Home Cities Delhi

At 9.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Published: 23rd November 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Delhi on Thursday recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature at 9.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, officials said.

The city's air quality was recorded at 373 at 9.30 am.

At least 15 out of 38 monitoring stations of the Central Pollution Control Board recorded AQI in the 'severe' category on Thursday, while 22 monitoring stations recorded AQI in the 'very poor' category at 9am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

