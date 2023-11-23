Mayor inspects multi-level car parking sit in Lajpat Nagar
The mayor directed the officials to expedite the work and instructed that work should be completed by the first week of January.
Published: 23rd November 2023 04:12 PM | Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 04:12 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday inspected the automated multi-level car parking being developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Lajpat Nagar.
The project is near the community centre and Amar Colony market.
The mayor directed the officials to expedite the work and instructed that work should be completed by the first week of January.
“The completion of this parking project will provide a lot of relief to the people organizing events in the community hall. The AAP’s MCD government is committed to completing the project within the stipulated time. Apart from this, people coming to the surrounding area will also benefit from it,” the Mayor said.