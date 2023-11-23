Home Cities Delhi

No interim relief for AAP leader Jain in defamation case

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jain, urged the high court to stay the trial court proceedings as the matter is listed for November 30 for cross-examination of the complainant.

Published: 23rd November 2023

Satyendar Jain

Former AAP minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami on a plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain against the summons issued to him by a trial court in a criminal defamation complaint filed by the former.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, refused to stay the trial court proceedings at the present stage. Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jain, urged the high court to stay the trial court proceedings as the matter is listed for November 30 for cross-examination of the complainant.

“I am not convinced to stay the proceedings. I need to hear them. I need to see the trial court record,” Justice Sharma said while posting the matter for further hearing on December 14. In a related plea, Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Raghav Chadha also moved the Delhi High Court on Monday against the trial court order dismissing his appeal against the summons in a defamation complaint by Goswami.

As Chadha’s counsel informed the high court that some additional documents need to be filed in the matter, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma posted the matter for further hearing on December 11. The court also issued notice on the plea.

