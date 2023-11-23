Nursery admission process kicks off from November 23 in Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education will begin the registration process for the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 today. The registrations will commence for the private unaided recognised schools from Thursday onwards. Parents who wish to register their children for nursery admissions can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

The last date for parents to complete the Delhi Nursery admission registration and application is December 15, 2023. Parents are required to submit the non-refundable fee of Rs 25 through the link provided on the official website. To complete the registration and application process, candidates are required to visit the official website - edudel.nic.in.

Parents will also be provided with a direct link on this page to submit the registration and application process. In order to fill out the forms, the parents have been asked to provide a family picture along with a recent picture of the child and also the Aadhar card of the child. Every school form will ask for these details. The private unaided recognised schools will be conducting entry-level admissions in pre-school. Pre-primary and class 1.

Schools are also required to provide 25% seat reservation for EWS, DG, and children with disability categories. The Directorate has also asked schools to make sure that the number of seats for entry-level should not be less than the number of seats in the entry-level classes in the last three years. According to the official information for the nursery admissions, the forms will be available from Thursday.

The last day for the submission of the form in schools is December 15 while for uploading the details of the child under the open seats is December 29. The marks will be uploaded under the point system by January 5 while the first list will be announced on January 12. Any queries regarding the allotment will be taken till January 22. The second list will be out on January 29 while the subsequent list for admissions on February 21. The admission procedure will end by March 8, 2024, as per the information available.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education will begin the registration process for the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 today. The registrations will commence for the private unaided recognised schools from Thursday onwards. Parents who wish to register their children for nursery admissions can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. The last date for parents to complete the Delhi Nursery admission registration and application is December 15, 2023. Parents are required to submit the non-refundable fee of Rs 25 through the link provided on the official website. To complete the registration and application process, candidates are required to visit the official website - edudel.nic.in. Parents will also be provided with a direct link on this page to submit the registration and application process. In order to fill out the forms, the parents have been asked to provide a family picture along with a recent picture of the child and also the Aadhar card of the child. Every school form will ask for these details. The private unaided recognised schools will be conducting entry-level admissions in pre-school. Pre-primary and class 1.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Schools are also required to provide 25% seat reservation for EWS, DG, and children with disability categories. The Directorate has also asked schools to make sure that the number of seats for entry-level should not be less than the number of seats in the entry-level classes in the last three years. According to the official information for the nursery admissions, the forms will be available from Thursday. The last day for the submission of the form in schools is December 15 while for uploading the details of the child under the open seats is December 29. The marks will be uploaded under the point system by January 5 while the first list will be announced on January 12. Any queries regarding the allotment will be taken till January 22. The second list will be out on January 29 while the subsequent list for admissions on February 21. The admission procedure will end by March 8, 2024, as per the information available. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp