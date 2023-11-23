Sharpshooter nabbed after gunfight, cop cheats death in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old dreaded gangster was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in an encounter during which a constable miraculously escaped death as the accused had fired a gunshot. However, it got stuck in the bulletproof jacket.

The accused, identified as Karan Gogia alias Goga, is a member of the Neetu Dhaboda- Sonu Dariyapur-Pankaj Cheeta gangsters alliance. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said they received information that Karan Gogia who is wanted in various heinous cases would come near Helipad, Rohini.

It was also informed that he always carries weapons and does not hesitate to fire at the police. Accordingly, the police laid a trap at the place of information and a motorcycle-borne man was intercepted by the police. “He was signalled to stop but he tried to escape from there and suddenly fell down on the road. When the police party directed him to surrender, he opened fire on the team and a bullet hit on the bulletproof jacket of one of the police personnel,” the official said.

When the accused Gogia tried to reload his pistol, he was overpowered by the raiding team and subsequently apprehended. The motorcycle he was riding was found stolen from the area of New Usmanpur. Yadav stated that Gogia came in contact with Pankaj Dabas alias Cheeta in 2018 and from there he came in contact with the gangster Sonu Dariyapur.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old dreaded gangster was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in an encounter during which a constable miraculously escaped death as the accused had fired a gunshot. However, it got stuck in the bulletproof jacket. The accused, identified as Karan Gogia alias Goga, is a member of the Neetu Dhaboda- Sonu Dariyapur-Pankaj Cheeta gangsters alliance. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said they received information that Karan Gogia who is wanted in various heinous cases would come near Helipad, Rohini. It was also informed that he always carries weapons and does not hesitate to fire at the police. Accordingly, the police laid a trap at the place of information and a motorcycle-borne man was intercepted by the police. “He was signalled to stop but he tried to escape from there and suddenly fell down on the road. When the police party directed him to surrender, he opened fire on the team and a bullet hit on the bulletproof jacket of one of the police personnel,” the official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the accused Gogia tried to reload his pistol, he was overpowered by the raiding team and subsequently apprehended. The motorcycle he was riding was found stolen from the area of New Usmanpur. Yadav stated that Gogia came in contact with Pankaj Dabas alias Cheeta in 2018 and from there he came in contact with the gangster Sonu Dariyapur. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp