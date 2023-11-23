Youth held for murder of e-rickshaw driver in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of killing an e-rickshaw driver to steal the batteries of the e-vehicle, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Sujeet Kumar Pal, first consumed alcohol with the deceased Bigu Shah (35) and later took him for a stroll at an abandoned place where he first thrashed him with a wooden stick and later killed him by pelting stones, police said.

In the incident came to light on November 18 when Police received a PCR call regarding a body lying in an empty plot near Shamshaan Ghaat, Baprola. “Blood-stained stone and e-rickshaw keys were found near the deceased,” DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram said. He had been missing since the night of November 17 when his e-rickshaw was found abandoned on a street.

“A suspected mobile number was found who had last called the deceased. A large number of CCTV cameras were checked near the place of the incident as well as on the route from Dwarka Mor to Nangli Vihar Extn. Baprola, where the deceased used to ply his e-rickshaw,” the DCP said.

The suspect was apprehended and during the interrogation, he disclosed that he used to drive an e-rickshaw on rent in Suvidha Enclave in Baprola Vihar but went into financial crisis due to his habit of drinking, the senior officer said. To fulfill his needs he hatched the plan to kill the deceased whose mobile phone and four rickshaw battery he stole, the DCP added.

