Covid warrior’s kin to be given Rs 1 crore, Delhi govt assures High Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, was informed by the AAP-led city government that it has approved the release of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia compensation to the wife and father of 31-year-old constable Amit Kumar who passed away during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the line of duty.

The counsel for the Delhi government informed the high court that the cabinet had on November 3 approved the compensation of Rs 60 lakh to the wife of the late policeman, who died due to the pandemic on May 5, 2020, during duty hours, and Rs 40 lakh to his father Baljit.

“In view of the fact that Respondent No. 1, GNCTD, has now agreed to release ex gratia payment, the prayer in the writ stands satisfied. The amount in terms of the cabinet decision dated November 3, 2023 shall now be released to the Petitioner and the father of the deceased within four weeks,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said in a recent order while seeking a compliance report by December 21.

Pooja, the wife of the deceased police official, approached the high court after not receiving the compensation announced by the Delhi government for those who died while performing Covid duty.

On May 13, 2020, the cabinet had decided that if any person including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, etc. who is deployed for COVID-19 duties, expires by contracting COVID-19 during discharge of the duties, their family shall be paid an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore.

Replying to a tweet posted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter (now ‘X’) platform, wherein Kumar’s contribution during COVID-19 was noticed, and it was announced that his family would be given an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore, the petitioner pointed out that the compensation amount has not been released even one year after the announcement was made.

In the previous order on September 21, the high court had noted that the petitioner’s case had been repeatedly rejected and a final decision had not been taken.

