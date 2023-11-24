GRAP-3 in place till AQI improves: Delhi environment minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As people in the national capital continue to breathe toxic air, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said ongoing restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan-3 (GRAP 3) will continue till the air quality improves.

On Thursday, the Air Quality Index stood at 324 (very poor) in the morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).It was the sixth consecutive day for AQI to be in the ‘300-400’ range which falls under the “very poor” category.

An average hourly AQI of 388 was registered at 11 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.Adding to the crisis, the city recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday with a low average wind speed of 8.64 km/hr. Low temperature and low windspeed keep pollutants engulfed in the air for a longer time.

“The wind speed is low. Scientists believe that it can improve. The government has decided that until air quality improves, GRAP 3 will continue in Delhi,” Rai said.Rai also clarified that all the construction work in the city will remain suspended.However, the construction work of national importance, linear projects are going on, he added.

Earlier, the Delhi minister had urged people to be cautioned and continue to follow restrictions and rules under stages 1, 2, and 3 of GRAP.The GRAP-4 was lifted earlier in November after the city witnessed some improvement in its air quality.The government also permitted the entry of trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles in the city and lifted the ban on ongoing construction activities.

However, the BS-III and BS-IV diesel and petrol vehicles will still be banned from entering the national capital.Similarly, BS-III and BS-IV petrol and diesel interstate buses will not be allowed to enter the city.

The restriction under the Stage 3 of the GRAP also include closing down all stone crushers, mining, and associated activities in the NCR.

Earlier in the month, the Delhi government has closed all schools and the winters vacations were preponned from December to November.The air quality of Delhi depriciate every year during winters due to several reasons including vehicular pollution geographical location.

6th consecutive day

It was the sixth consecutive day for AQI to be in the ‘300-400’ range which falls under the “very poor” category. An average hourly AQI of 388 was registered at 11 am, according to CPCB.

