INTERVIEW: ‘Imperative to have long-term solution for pollution’, says former mayor Raja Iqbal Singh

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

The AAP-led Delhi govt and MCD have failed to take effective measures against air pollution, Raja Iqbal Singh, former mayor of erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation and incumbent Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) tells Zaid Nayeemi in a freewheeling chat. He added that it was absurd for AAP to say that BJP leaders encouraged people to burst firecrackers on Diwali. Edited excerpts:

What is your suggestion to the AAP-led MCD for combating Delhi’s severe pollution levels?

See, earlier, when AAP was not in Punjab, they used to blame its state govt for not checking stubble burning. The AAP-led govt in Punjab should now work to reduce the same MCD should have a long-term plan to control air pollution.

It needs to keep a check on construction and demolition (C&D) waste and repair broken roads, as dust also contributes to air pollution. Apart from this, more tree plantation should be done. The pollution from industries should be minimized.

AAP has alleged that BJP leaders promoted bursting of firecrackers during Diwali. Your comments?

BJP leaders did not go to people’s homes and ask them to burst firecrackers. People wanted to celebrate for one day. AAP is just making wild allegations against the BJP. What did AAP do to create public awareness for not bursting firecrackers? How many meetings with RWAs were conducted on this? Bursting crackers for one day won’t lead to severe pollution. It was the result of long-term inaction by AAP.

What will be your party’s agenda during the upcoming MCD House session?

Our main agenda will be to discuss air pollution in the capital and house tax on the farmers of the village.

The formation of Standing Committee is still in a limbo? What is the way out?

There is no stay from the honorable court for the formation of the Standing Committee. The AAP fears that their councillors may not stand with them in that election. That’s the reason they are simply avoiding the election.

Recently, MCD decided to hike minimum wages of employees. What is your opinion on this?

AAP hasn’t yet given the arrear amount of the MCD employees. This arrear amount, which comes to over Rs 500 crore, should be paid by the AAP-led MCD first. So, all these things are just a gimmick by the AAP.

Why do you think MCD stalled release of weekly data on dengue?

Data is concealed only when something wrong is going on. Why would a class-topper hide his/her report card? I have even questioned in the House about the availability of medicines and when they was purchased. Internally, I knew that they did not have the medicines. They do not have kerosene oil for spray and also medicine which is put in the kerosene before spraying. All the pumps aren’t working. In our time, we used to have proper stock checking of materials before the dengue season. We used to have awareness programs, and meetings with RWAs and others for the same.

What is your message to the people of Delhi?

I would say that the AAP-led government has failed in Delhi. People should take care of themselves in this pollution and not let water stagnate as it leads to dengue mosquito breeding.

