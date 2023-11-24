Home Cities Delhi

Retro Classic! A look into Honda India's CB350

Published: 24th November 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Honda India's 350cc motorcycle CB350

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Honda India has leashed a game-changer in the premium mid-size 350cc motorcycle segment — the all-new CB350.

Design

The CB350 boasts a design that pays homage to Honda’s iconic styling ethos, while the muscular fuel tank and long metal fenders, reflect timeless elegance. The motorcycle features an all-LED lighting system, including a round LED headlamp, LED winkers, and LED tail lamp, elevating its style quotient.

Crafted with an amalgamation of artistry and power, the CB350 stands as a testament to the splendidness of an era gone by, reimagined for today’s riders. The inclusion of metallic covers for front forks, split seat, and a choice of five colours — Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, and Matte Dune Brown — provide riders with options to suit their individual style preferences.

Performance

At the heart of the CB350 lies a powerful 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine. This robust motor produces 21 HP at 5,500 RPM and 29.4 Nm at 3,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. With its segment-leading torque, the CB350 is a versatile motorcycle suitable for both city commutes and long weekend rides. The long muffler of the CB350 optimises a perfect balance with muffler capacity, resulting in a bold low-pitched sound. Its one-chamber structure in the expansion chamber delivers a rich thumping exhaust note.

Features

To ensure utmost comfort while cruising in style, the CB350 comes equipped with large section telescopic front forks and pressurised nitrogen-charged rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, assisted by ABS.The CB350 will be available through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships. Bookings are open, and deliveries are set to commence soon. Additionally, HMSI is offering a special 10-year warranty package. This is definitely a bike worth considering if you are looking for an option that gives you the big bike feel with the quality and precision that only a Honda can offer!

Prices:
DLX - Rs 1,99,900
DLX Pro - Rs 2,17,800
 

— Vikram Gour

