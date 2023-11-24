Stay indoors, say doctors amid 40% rise in patients suffering from eye ailments in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city’s clinicians have observed a sharp rise among patients complaining of eye-related issues amid severe air pollution levels. Eye doctors said the influx of patients suffering from allergies, burning of eyes and itching has increased by 40%.

Dr Ikeda Lal, cornea and refractory surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said there was an exacerbation of symptoms in people already suffering from eye-related illnesses while many new patients were also falling unwell.

“Due to the pollution level, we are observing an increase in a number of patients coming to us with complaints of redness, itching, and watering of the eyes. Patients with pre-existing dry eyes are experiencing exacerbation of symptoms. We are observing almost a 40% increase in the number of patients coming to us with eye-related problems,” he said. Dr Rajesh Sinha, professor of ophthalmology at RP Centre, AIIMS, Delhi said patients should immediately take steps to address pollution-induced issues as they impact vision.

“The rising pollution level is of great concern as far as eyes are concerned. We are observing increase in cases of eye-related problems in our OPDs. There is an uptick in the incidence of dry eye and ocular allergy. This is causing discomfort even in normal eyes and aggravates the eye complaints in eyes that are prone to dryness and allergies. If necessary measures are not taken immediately, some people can have reduced vision as well,” he said. Dr Lal said that people suffering from eye allergies should limit their outdoor exposure.

“People with complains of itching in the eyes are likely to suffer from allergic eye disease. Patients with pre-existing dry eyes may experience excessive dryness, irritation and burning due to ocular surface inflammation. Lubricating eye drops and the use of sunglasses are helpful options,” he said.“Contact lenses and eye makeup should be avoided until the eyes are healed completely. In case of any eye-related problems, consulting an ophthalmologist is recommended and exposure to polluted air should be minimized,”he added.

