Their Daily Bread: The eighth edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine

Triya Gulati

Express News Service

The art of baking bread, as Chef Antonio Cera puts it, “combines science, art and culture”. The Italian baker, who stays committed to his ancestral bread-making techniques, is in the city from Italy to participate in the Week of Italian Cuisine at Delhi’s Italian Cultural Centre. Bread binds diverse cultures is one of his opening remarks and it goes down well with his fellow participants—the chefs of Delhi, a city known for a wide variety of bread.

The TMS tour starts from a cosy kitchen where Cera’s baked creations, with a crusty outer and a pillowy soft interior, are on display. Guiding the young chefs from Oberoi, Cera says: “Treat bread like a lady—with care, love and genuineness.” That is something he learnt from his mother and aunts, the trio behind the family-run business of Sammarco Bakery in the Puglia region of Italy.

The Masterclass

With the basics set, and spelt out, the chefs get to work. The table right in the centre of the kitchen has on it three mounds of flour, a 200-gm sourdough with each, and a bowl of water. The technique used, the handling, and the ambience–all three affect the flavour of the bread, says Cera. After kneading, the dough is put aside to rest and later slathered with olive oil before being packed in containers–a memento for the young chefs.

During the masterclass, Cera, a strong believer of “waste nothing”, also shares some valuable tips to add life to an old loaf. “First, wet it,” he says, while putting a two-week-old loaf under running water, and then in the oven for 25 minutes. Later, when he cuts through, it is as fresh as a newly baked delight. Cera’s art of baking also took centre stage in the menu he curated for the Diva restaurant, a significant pillar of the Italian Cultural Centre (ICC).

Food and Films

For the eighth edition of Week of Italian Cuisine, the ICC has decided to bring together cinema and food, celebrating the crucial facets of Italian culture under the theme, ‘Grains of the Future’. “The movies selected, showcase traditional living, the countryside, agriculture and the history of our food and how people eat in Italy. The menus for every day also showcase the same. The Week of Italian Cuisine gives us a platform to talk about our food, our way of living and thus promote it,” says a representative at the ICC.

As you walk out of the films’ screening, Diva, adjacent to the cultural centre, with its vintage Italian set-up, wooden seating, lanterns hanging down from branches of trees, and, above all, the specially curated menu, simply enhances the immersive experience of Italian food.

Chef Cera’s signature dishes such as the broad beans with mixed vegetables, pancotto with murgia black chickpeas, cardoncelli mushrooms and pumpkin along with his crusty yet tender bread are also featured at the Diva restaurant. His exquisite meals, featuring traditional grains, draw inspiration from documentaries such as Omelia Contadina and La Restanza, which celebrate farmers and agriculturists and were screened on November 23.

Ritu Dalmia, founder and co-owner of the Diva restaurant, says: “Each night the film and the food is an ode to the people who create food, the farmers.” She further underscores the unique collaboration that has prioritised Chef Cera, with his advocacy for ancient grains, over the allure of Michelin-starred chefs. “The new directors of the ICC, Andrea Anestasio and Ilde Callocchia have chosen some amazing films. What was hard was getting the right food to match with it. What was really special was that this year it wasn’t about getting in a fancy Michelin-star chef or restaurant. They have brought in Chef Antonio Cera, one of the biggest promoters of ancient grains,” adds Dalmia.

Cultural exchange

When asked to highlight one common factor between Indian food and Italian cuisine, Chef Cera says it is “diversity”. His PR manager, Nerina Di Nunzio, translating for him adds: “Just like India, the food culture in one region of Italy is significantly different from the other regions. It is way more than just pasta and pizza.”

On his maiden visit to India, Cera has visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, witnessing the communal preparation of chapattis and has been stirred by the experience. Cera further expresses his heartfelt appreciation for “a warm welcome, shared culinary wisdom, and the pride resonating in Indian food culture”. His views were seconded by Nunzio, who says she has fallen in love with the country. “Particularly its samosa, masala dosa, and kulfi”.

The Week of Italian Cuisine at Delhi’s Italian Cultural Centre, Chandragupta Marg, Chankyapuri, concludes today.

