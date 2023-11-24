Urge to splurge peaks as new alliances in making in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wedding season has arrived! It’s time to splurge and show off. It was a profitable Thursday as more than 40,000 weddings took place in the national capital. Faith-wise, the Dev Uthani Ekadasi is considered the most auspicious day for marriages in India.

The season spawns a chain of beneficiaries – the ghodi wala (horse owner), tentwala (tent owners), banquet halls, jewellery outlets and caterers. Together, they do a business of Rs 10,000 crore on the first day, according to an estimate. Delhi region may host 3.5 lakh weddings till December 15, generating a business of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. Comparisons are odious, but here’s a measure of it: the country’s GST collection last month was Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

Cops on Thursday issued an advisory, cautioning that some roads would experience heavy traffic. Mandir Marg, Palam Road, Matadin Road, Najafgarh Road, Kanjhawala Road, Mata Road, Najafgarh Firni Road, Dabri Palam Road, Dera Mor Road, Mandi Road are among such passages. People are advised to use public transport or plan their journey by Metro.

The season beginning from November 23 will continue till December 15. According to the astrological calculation, November 23, 24, 27, 28 and 29 are auspicious. Next month, the stars are supposed to turn favourable on December 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 15.

Take a look at the realm of goods: the estimated trade distribution includes 10% in textiles, sarees, lehnga, and garments, 15% in jewellery articles, 5% in electronics, electricals, and consumer durables, 5% in dry fruits, fruits, sweets, and nankeen, 5% in food grain, grocery, and vegetables, 4% in gift items, and the remaining 6% in miscellaneous items, trade sources said.

