Admission to Delhi pre-primary classes: Blues for parents faced with hefty fee structure 

NEW DELHI: Deepak Prakash, the father of a three-year-old, remains worried these days. It stems from his concern over the school admission of his child as many schools are charging “exorbitant fees.”

“It is so scary to read the fee structure of some schools on their websites. Not all parents can take out Rs 10,000 every month for the school fees. They have no option but to just simply sit back and compromise of not getting admission in the best schools of the city,” Prakash, a resident of east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar stated.

The admission process for nursery classes in schools in the national capital just commenced this week. But the discussion about the fee structures of some schools as high as Rs 17,000 per month has already started. Several parents have taken to social media to register their grievances while some think to reach schools to find the amenities they offer by charging high fees.

However, many parents believe that the schools offer top-class amenities for children which is why their fees are justified.

According to the education apps–Uniapply.com/Prenurseryschools. com–Cambridge World School Janakpuri charges Rs 4200 per month, Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar takes Rs 7700 per month, Mother’s Pride in Punjabi Bagh charges around Rs 11,000 per month while Rs 13,000 fee is for Mother’s Pride in Pitampura. Similarly, GD Goenka Public School in Patel Nagar charges Rs 9,200 per month, Queen Global International School takes Rs 8,900 per month, Indian Heritage World School in Laxmi Nagar charges Rs 6,200 while Rs 6,600 for Shadley’s Buzz World Pre School in Rajouri Garden.

“When the schools are charging such high fees for the pre-primary classes, they should notify or state in their websites what kind of international amenities they have to offer to the kids that other schools cannot offer or are not offering,” Radhika Gupta, the mother of nursery admission seeker said. The Directorate of Education on Thursday kicked off its registration process for the pre-primary classes in the private schools of the Delhi-NCR by uploading the registration forms on its official website- edudel.nic.in. The process will go on till December 15, 2023.

According to the admission schedule, the first list will be out on January 12, 2024. Admissions for 25 per cent of seats in all private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS) category will be centralised and conducted online by the Directorate of Education. Some schools like Don Bosco and St Columbus do not have nursery classes but they have opened their admissions for the kindergarten classes for upcoming year for children born between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020.

Dates to remember for 2024 nursery admissions

List of children who have applied for admissions to be released by December 29

Allotted points to each kid will be uploaded by January 5, 2024 on official website

AFirst list for the school alloted to be announced on January 12

List-related issues, if any, to be resolved by authorities between January 13 and 22.

Second list of selected students will be released on January 29

Issues related to second list to be resolved from January 31 to February 6.

Admission process to end on March 8.

