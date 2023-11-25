Arctic elegance

Manu Vipin By

Express News Service

As the days grow shorter and the temperature drops, Don & Julio (D&J), known for luxury suiting, is all set to warm you up with its latest collection, NorthStar, designed to envelop you in warmth and style. Rajesh Singh, who heads the brand, says the new collection is a testament to their commitment to quality, comfort and style. “Winter is a season of rich textures and cozy aesthetics, and D&J understands the significance of staying warm yet fashionable during the winter season. We’ve combined the finest materials with cuttingedge design to create a collection that allows individuals to feel their best and express their unique style this winter. We are confident that our customers will find our collection not only visually appealing but also exceptionally practical for their winter fashion endeavours.”

The collection features mindfully crafted trench coats and long coats, stylish suits and blazers, and fashionable shackets. An array of luxurious materials, including wool-like fabrics with brushed effect, is designed to provide warmth and comfort without compromising on style. From classic neutrals to versatile earthy tones, the collection dives into a world of deep, rich colours that reflect the winter season’s cozy vibes, offering a wide range of options to suit various design preferences. There are intricate patterns and weaves for added visual interest. “The collection embraces the essence of winter’s charm, and it is the first-of-its-kind by D&J. It is distinguished by its emphasis on garment styling, meticulously crafted to encapsulate the latest seasonal styles, fashion, and trends. The curated selection of materials is designed to ensure that any individual who dons D&J not only looks fabulous but stays cosy in the chilly months ahead. Considering this, we’ve incorporated a wool-like fabric with a brushed effect, and stretchable lycra fabric,” says Singh.

The collection presents a spectrum of winter-inspired colours, ranging from earthy tones like rusty browns to lilacs, greys, blues, and neutral tones. “This collection has been meticulously crafted to cater to your casual occasions and out ings in the icy winters, offering a fashionable and stylish appearance. These can be aptly described as smart winter casuals,” he adds. The collection features signature pieces with checks and stripes, which are designed to be distinct from one another. “Nonetheless, don’t miss out on this season’s fashion sensation, shackets. They are not just a fashion statement but a wardrobe staple for individuals of all ages and genders. Their unisex appeal and diverse designs make them a go-to option for anyone seeking a blend of style and practicality,” he signs off.

Price on request. Available online.

Manu Vipin

manuvipin @newindianexpress. com

@ManuVipin

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

As the days grow shorter and the temperature drops, Don & Julio (D&J), known for luxury suiting, is all set to warm you up with its latest collection, NorthStar, designed to envelop you in warmth and style. Rajesh Singh, who heads the brand, says the new collection is a testament to their commitment to quality, comfort and style. “Winter is a season of rich textures and cozy aesthetics, and D&J understands the significance of staying warm yet fashionable during the winter season. We’ve combined the finest materials with cuttingedge design to create a collection that allows individuals to feel their best and express their unique style this winter. We are confident that our customers will find our collection not only visually appealing but also exceptionally practical for their winter fashion endeavours.” The collection features mindfully crafted trench coats and long coats, stylish suits and blazers, and fashionable shackets. An array of luxurious materials, including wool-like fabrics with brushed effect, is designed to provide warmth and comfort without compromising on style. From classic neutrals to versatile earthy tones, the collection dives into a world of deep, rich colours that reflect the winter season’s cozy vibes, offering a wide range of options to suit various design preferences. There are intricate patterns and weaves for added visual interest. “The collection embraces the essence of winter’s charm, and it is the first-of-its-kind by D&J. It is distinguished by its emphasis on garment styling, meticulously crafted to encapsulate the latest seasonal styles, fashion, and trends. The curated selection of materials is designed to ensure that any individual who dons D&J not only looks fabulous but stays cosy in the chilly months ahead. Considering this, we’ve incorporated a wool-like fabric with a brushed effect, and stretchable lycra fabric,” says Singh. The collection presents a spectrum of winter-inspired colours, ranging from earthy tones like rusty browns to lilacs, greys, blues, and neutral tones. “This collection has been meticulously crafted to cater to your casual occasions and out ings in the icy winters, offering a fashionable and stylish appearance. These can be aptly described as smart winter casuals,” he adds. The collection features signature pieces with checks and stripes, which are designed to be distinct from one another. “Nonetheless, don’t miss out on this season’s fashion sensation, shackets. They are not just a fashion statement but a wardrobe staple for individuals of all ages and genders. Their unisex appeal and diverse designs make them a go-to option for anyone seeking a blend of style and practicality,” he signs off.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Price on request. Available online. Manu Vipin manuvipin @newindianexpress. com @ManuVipin Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp