BJP says AAP chose eminent school for Spain delegation visit

On Thursday, Spanish Ambassador Jose María Domínguez with delegates visited the Delhi government school of specialised excellence.

Published: 25th November 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Ojasvi Gupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Questioning the Delhi government’s decision to take a Spanish delegation to a school of excellence instead of any other school, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that rulling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to hide the “deteriorating standards” of the government schools.

“Atishi is a master at jugglery as she took a Spanish delegation to a School of Excellence to mislead them on Delhi Government’s schools standard,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged. Sachdeva further alleged AAP was trying to delude the Spanish Ambassador. According to media reports and information available on the internet, over 75 per cent of Delhi Government schools don’t provide courses for the science stream and over 35 per cent of them are not capacitated with the facility to teach commerce, the BJP chief claimed.

On Thursday, Spanish Ambassador Jose María Domínguez with delegates visited the Delhi government school of specialised excellence. During the visit, the delegation was apprised of courses in robotics, digital media, and fashion designing among others. “Kejriwal Model of Education gets global recognition.” the AAP posted on X (formerly Twitter). Education Minister Atishi said she hoped that the visit would mark the beginning of a stronger bond between Spain and Delhi.

