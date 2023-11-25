Bulk of pollution in Delhi from vehicle emissions, biomass burning: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid increasing pollution levels in the capital, the AAP-led city government said that according to scientists, 36% of pollution in Delhi and NCR is due to vehicular emissions and 31% is due to biomass burning.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “Biomass burning, vehicular pollution and dust are the reasons for increasing pollution levels in winter. Along with this, the wind speed is also lower during winter.” Rai said there has been an increase in the pollution levels on Friday. On Friday, Rai chaired a meeting with senior officials of various departments to review the air pollution situation.

In the meeting, it was discussed that although instances of stubble burning decreased, pollution is increasing. Experts said that vehicular pollution contributes to 36% of the pollution in the NCR and biomass burning contributes to 31%. “The ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV (4-wheelers) under GRAPIII is in force. Rs 20,000 fine will be imposed upon violation. For this, 84 transport department teams and 284 teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to strictly enforce the measures,” Rai said. He further added, “All concerned departments; the MCD, Revenue, NDMC, DDA, etc. have been instructed to conduct a campaign to prevent biomass burning.”

Report reveals major causes of pollution

Data from a joint project by the Delhi government and the IIT Kanpur, revealed that vehicular emissions accounted for about 38% of the city’s air pollution on Thursday. Secondary inorganic aerosols, particles such as sulfate and nitrate formed in the atmosphere due to the interaction of gases and particulate pollutants are the second major contributor to Delhi’s foul air, accounting for 25 - 35 % of the air pollution. Biomass burning, including straw burning causing 21% to the air pollution.

