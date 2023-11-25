Delhi gasps as air quality ‘very poor’ for sixth consecutive day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air quality in the city on Friday morning touched the ‘severe’ category after being in the ‘very poor’ category for six consecutive days until Thursday.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 am on Friday stood at 401 (severe). This is a deviation from the forecasts on Thursday, which had indicated that Delhi’s AQI was expected to remain ‘very poor’ on Friday, and possibly touch severe only on Saturday.

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The air quality is likely to be in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday and back in ‘very poor’ again on Sunday,” the Early Warning System, a forecasting model used by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR forecasted on Thursday.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 390 (very poor) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin at 4 pm on Thursday, with it recorded at 395 (very poor) at the same time on Wednesday. According to the air quality early warning system developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, pollution levels are likely to oscillate in the “very poor” to “severe” categories in the next five to six days.

