Govt school students get Rs 1 lakh incubation grant in ‘Youth Ideathon 2023’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The students of RPVV, Surajmal Vihar and Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Rohini have outshone approximately 1.5 lakh students from various schools across the world. Their triumph secured them an incubation grant of Rs 1 lakh for their innovative products at the Youth Ideathon 2023. The first team from RPVV, Surajmal Vihar presented the ‘TranQR’, a QR-based smart attendance system in schools that can replace manual registers.

Another team is ‘Ahilya’ from Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Rohini, created an app prototype for children with special needs (visually impaired, hearing impaired and autistic children) which can help them explore surroundings and learn through various activities. Teams TranQR and Ahilya have been chosen among the top 10 student startups from thousands of schools in India and abroad. Applauding the achievement of students, education minister Atishi said, “The dream of CM Kejriwal seems to be turning into reality now.”

‘Innovations for the better tomorrow’

Started in 2021, Youth Ideathon is one of India’s most sought-after innovation and entrepreneurship competitions for school students. The Ideathon contest engages with youth to energize them and connect with their passions to discover societal problems and propose solutions that can make the lives of humanity better.

