Satyendar Jain’s bail extended till Dec 4 in money laundering case

ED claimed that Jain was seeking repeated adjournments of the trial court on grounds that his bail plea was pending.

Published: 25th November 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain till December 4 in an ED-registered money laundering case.

As his plea for regular bail was taken up, Justice Bela M Trivedi posted the matter for hearing on December 4.

“Meanwhile, the interim bail, granted earlier, is extended till the next date of hearing,” the bench said. Prior, the court had extended Jain’s interim bail till October 9, asking him to not make the pendency of proceedings a ruse to delay the trial in the case. ED claimed that Jain was seeking repeated adjournments of the trial court on grounds that his bail plea was pending.

