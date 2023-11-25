Rs 15.9 lakh transferred, car not delivered: Army colonel, who served in Kargil, taken for a ride by fraudster in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Maine tumhare jaise bahot fauji dekhe hain, tum jo bigadna chaho bigad lo (I have seen several Army personnel like you, do whatever you want to),” an alleged fraudster told a senior Army officer when he was asked to return the money which he had taken in lieu of selling used cars of foreign embassies.

The Army officer, who was at that time posted in the Ministry of Defence at South Block, New Delhi, had fallen into a trap of a man, named Mohd Yasar, whom he had met through a common acquaintance, and promised him a good used car at a reasonable price, either through a dealer or through an embassy. But it was all fraud! The money was transferred but the car was never delivered.

After repeatedly demanding his money for almost two years, the Armyman ultimately approached the police, following which a case was registered against the alleged man under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Army personnel was last year transferred to Kargil and serving there as a Colonel. In his complaint to the police, the Army officer said that after his transfer to Kargil, the alleged Yasar kept on pursuing the car matter with him on mobile through calls, WhatsApp chats and text messages. The alleged fraudster showed availability of a car and the Armyman transferred him an amount of Rs 15.9 lakh. All this time Yasar kept assuring us that since he is getting cars from the embassies it's taking a little and very soon these cars will be delivered. When the cars went undelivered and Yasar’s response to my telephonic queries slackened, I asked for returning the money to us,” the FIR read.

The complainant stated that since March the accused stopped picking up calls and responding to his messages. “When I told him that I will be forced to approach the police for the cheating, fraud and forgery done by you he used threatening language,” the defence personnel stated. Police said they have started the investigation and very soon the culprit will be nabbed.

