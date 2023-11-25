Sanjay Singh bail plea may come up for hearing today

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in a money laundering case registered by the ED in relation to the alleged now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam, on Friday approached a Delhi court seeking bail. The bail application was filed in the Rouse Avenue Court and is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday, according to Singh’s lawyer Mohd Irshad. Special Judge M K Nagpal meanwhile extended Singh’s judicial custody till December 4. The special judge also noted that the submission of the investigating officer that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly and within prescribed time.

As per the probing agency, Singh has been part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. It further said that Sanjay Singh has has close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora, a key witness who was earlier accused by the CBI and the ED and later turned approver in the case, since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records. Singh’s associates, Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi, and Sarvesh Mishra also had close relations with Dinesh Arora, the document says. Sanjay Singh has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2 cr in the ‘liquor scam ‘on two occasions, the remand note stated. Last month, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Sanjay Singh’s bail plea, saying that the plea was “premature” and the ED investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in a money laundering case registered by the ED in relation to the alleged now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam, on Friday approached a Delhi court seeking bail. The bail application was filed in the Rouse Avenue Court and is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday, according to Singh’s lawyer Mohd Irshad. Special Judge M K Nagpal meanwhile extended Singh’s judicial custody till December 4. The special judge also noted that the submission of the investigating officer that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly and within prescribed time. As per the probing agency, Singh has been part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. It further said that Sanjay Singh has has close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora, a key witness who was earlier accused by the CBI and the ED and later turned approver in the case, since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records. Singh’s associates, Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi, and Sarvesh Mishra also had close relations with Dinesh Arora, the document says. Sanjay Singh has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2 cr in the ‘liquor scam ‘on two occasions, the remand note stated. Last month, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Sanjay Singh’s bail plea, saying that the plea was “premature” and the ED investigation into the matter is ongoing. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });