Sit & relax: Prayer room, lockers & more for patients’ attendants

NEW DELHI: In a relief to the stressed-out attendants busy taking care of patients, AIIMS has decided to build a range of facilities for them. The hospital administration will build a multi-faith prayer room, chair-cum bed, lockers, shower area and airconditioned waiting spaces for all attendants who will be staying with the patients during the course of treatment. The move came after the institute director Dr M Srinivas took a round of the ICU recently and found attendants sleeping on the floor in the waiting area which also lacked other basic facilities.

“Though there are dedicated waiting areas for the attendants of patients admitted in ICUs, these areas are not maintained and equipped. In most cases, though the attendants are staying overnight for a few days, there are only chairs/benches due to which many attendants are found sleeping on the floor,” the order issued by the director’s office read. It said that there is a shortage of drinking water and toilets for men and women. “It has been decided that all waiting areas attached with various ICUs at AIIMS New Delhi shall be rejuvenated,” the order said. Doctors said that the move was a long pending decision which will also inspire other government health facilities to provide more comfort to the attendants.

Dr Vinay Kumar, President, Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), AIIMS, said: “Watching patient’s attendants sitting/sleeping on the floor during my ICU duties upset me deeply. I’d pray for improvement, and now it’s happening.” He said the move will increase the comfort level of attendants and create faith in the government system as well as doctors and patient-attendant relationship. “It will motivate more and more institutions to develop patient-friendly system like we see in private healthcare facilities,” he said.

