Tihar to impart ‘skill training’ to 1,200 undertrials as part of correctional reforms

NEW DELHI: Tihar jail on Friday launched a skill-training programme for under-trial prisoners (UTP) in a bid to strengthen correctional reforms among inmates after being released from prison. According to a senior official, as many as 1,200 inmates, either UTPs or convicted prisoners who are set to complete their sentence, will receive training to enhance their skills. DG Prisons Sanjay Baniwal said that the skill programme shall provide a sense of identity to prisoners and help reduce the recidivism rate. “Everyone deserves a second chance. I am confident that Prarambh 2.0 in partnership with Max Healthcare that we have announced today, will inspire more inmates,” the DG said.

The job role for skill training has been identified as ‘Food and Beverage Steward’ under the hospitality sector. The duration of the National Skill Qualification Framework, Level 4 course training programme would be 340-hours. The candidates would further be assessed by the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council who would conduct placement workshops and mock interviews upon successful completion of the course. Max Healthcare CMD, Abhay Soi, when asked about the programme and its utility in providing employment, said it would be their victory to have Tihar inmates as employees in the institute. “We shall aim to create an inclusive workplace for them wherever they decide to work,” he said.

‘A fresh start’

According to the authorities, the partnership emphasises direct industry interaction, including placement workshops and mock interviews for the programme’s successful graduates. “By offering opportunities for sustainable livelihoods through programmes like Prarambh 2.0, we aim to break the cycle, ensuring that individuals don’t resort to crime due to the lack of alternatives,” said DG Baniwal.

