Why can’t Centre, Delhi govt amicably pick name for chief secretary, asks SC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked why CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant- Governor VK Saxena cannot amicably sort out the appointment of the new chief secretary in the national capital. A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea of the city government against any move by the Centre to appoint, without any consultation with it, the new chief secretary or extend the tenure of the current top civil servant Naresh Kumar, who is set to demit office on November 30. Before the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, the Delhi government questioned how the Centre could proceed with the appointment of the chief secretary without any consultation with it while the new law is under challenge.

“Why can’t the L-G and the CM meet? Last time we said that for the appointment of the DERC chairperson and they never agreed,” the CJI said. The SC remarks came amid a continuing power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre-appointed L-G. “Why don’t the L-G and the Centre propose a panel of names? The ultimate choice will be from a panel made by you. Then they (the Delhi government) will pick one name,” the bench said. At the outset, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said that the law dealing with services is under challenge before the top court and “there cannot be unilateral exercise of power by the L-G”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the stand has always been that the chief secretary was appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Singhvi said the chief secretary has been appointed on the recommendation of the CM. The top law officer said, “Never. I can put this on the affidavit.” “We must have a modality in which the government functions. I am sure both of you can give us a way out,” the CJI said.

